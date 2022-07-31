Close menu

Commonwealth Games: Australia beat Scotland 12-0 in men's hockey pool match

Scotland men were thrashed 12-0 by holders Australia
Jeremy Hayward (left) starred from penalty corners
2022 Commonwealth Games
Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

Scotland's men were thrashed 12-0 by Australia in their second Commonwealth Games hockey pool match in Birmingham.

Jeremy Hayward scored four times for the defending champions, who top the rankings - 18 places above Scotland.

After drawing 5-5 with New Zealand in a thrilling opening match, Scotland now face an uphill fight to reach the semi-finals.

Australia, who were playing for the first time, have won gold at every Games since hockey's debut in 1998.

