Jeremy Hayward (left) starred from penalty corners

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August

Scotland's men were thrashed 12-0 by Australia in their second Commonwealth Games hockey pool match in Birmingham.

Jeremy Hayward scored four times for the defending champions, who top the rankings - 18 places above Scotland.

After drawing 5-5 with New Zealand in a thrilling opening match, Scotland now face an uphill fight to reach the semi-finals.

Australia, who were playing for the first time, have won gold at every Games since hockey's debut in 1998.