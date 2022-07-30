Commonwealth Games: Jake Jarman wins all-around gymnastics gold for England
|2022 Commonwealth Games
|Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August
Jake Jarman beat fellow Englishman James Hall to win gold in a tense Commonwealth Games men's all-around gymnastics final in Birmingham.
Leading going into the last round, 20-year-old Jarman produced a superb performance on the high bar to finish with an overall total of 83.450 points.
Hall, who sustained an ankle injury during the competition, was beaten by 0.550 points; matching the silver medal he won at the last Games in Australia.
Marios Georgiou won bronze for Cyprus.
