Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

Jake Jarman beat fellow Englishman James Hall to win gold in a tense Commonwealth Games men's all-around gymnastics final in Birmingham.

Leading going into the last round, 20-year-old Jarman produced a superb performance on the high bar to finish with an overall total of 83.450 points.

Hall, who sustained an ankle injury during the competition, was beaten by 0.550 points; matching the silver medal he won at the last Games in Australia.

Marios Georgiou won bronze for Cyprus.

More to follow.