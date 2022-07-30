Close menu

Commonwealth Games: Weightlifting - Women's 55kg results

Final

RankCountryNameSnatch (KG)Clean & Jerk (KG)Total (KG)
1NGRAdijat Adenike OLARINOYE92111203
2INDBindyarani Devi SOROKHAIBAM86116202
3ENGFraer MORROW89109198
4CANRachel LEBLANC-BAZINET8296178
5MASCascandra Engelbert ELLY7896174
6JAMSky Simone- Lea NORRIS7892170
7SRIWadumesthreege Chamari M WARNAKULAS7094164
8NRUMy-Only STEPHEN6886154
SOLJenly Tegu WINI79--
DNFWALCatrin Haf JONES--
DNFSCOJodey HUGHES--

