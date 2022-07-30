Commonwealth Games: Weightlifting - Women's 55kg results
Final
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Snatch (KG)
|Clean & Jerk (KG)
|Total (KG)
|1
|NGR
|Adijat Adenike OLARINOYE
|92
|111
|203
|2
|IND
|Bindyarani Devi SOROKHAIBAM
|86
|116
|202
|3
|ENG
|Fraer MORROW
|89
|109
|198
|4
|CAN
|Rachel LEBLANC-BAZINET
|82
|96
|178
|5
|MAS
|Cascandra Engelbert ELLY
|78
|96
|174
|6
|JAM
|Sky Simone- Lea NORRIS
|78
|92
|170
|7
|SRI
|Wadumesthreege Chamari M WARNAKULAS
|70
|94
|164
|8
|NRU
|My-Only STEPHEN
|68
|86
|154
|SOL
|Jenly Tegu WINI
|79
|-
|-
|DNF
|WAL
|Catrin Haf JONES
|-
|-
|DNF
|SCO
|Jodey HUGHES
|-
|-