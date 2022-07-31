Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Lucy Beere is the first Guernsey bowler to make the knockout stages at this year's Commonwealth Games

Guernsey bowler Lucy Beere is still on course to become the first islander since 1994 to win a Commonwealth Games medal after reaching the semi-finals of the women's singles.

Beere won a see-saw quarter-final 21-16 over New Zealand's Katelyn Inch.

The Sarnian had led 10-7 after 11 ends, but conceded six shots in the next three ends to trail 13-10.

But Beere got seven unanswered shots in the next four ends to take control before going on to win.

The 39-year-old will face Malaysia's Siti Zalina Ahamd in Monday's the semi-finals.

A win in that game would guarantee Guernsey a first medal since Adrian Breton and Graham La Maitre won bronze in the 25m rapid fire pairs shooting in Victoria in 1994.

Le Poullain makes winning start

Billy le Poullain lost his opening bout on his Commonwealth Games debut four years ago

Meanwhile Guernsey boxer Billy le Poullain is through to the quarter-finals of the men's middleweight event after a split points win over Northern Ireland's Jake Tucker.

Le Poullain, who reached the finals of the English championships in December and fought for England in the spring, twice knocked down Tucker in the first round, but both were judged to be slips by the referee.

After a less-impressive second round the carpenter from Alderney just shaded the final round to win on three of the five judges' scorecards.

He faces a tricky-looking quarter-final on Wednesday against England's Lewis Richardson.

Should he beat Richardson he would guarantee himself a bronze medal.