Daniel Lee is competing at his second Commonwealth Games for Jersey

Jersey gymnast Daniel Lee says finishing sixth in the men's all-around final at the 2022 Commonwealth Games is a 'dream come true'.

Lee became the first Jersey gymnast to make an all-around final after finishing 11th in qualifying on Friday.

His score of 79.450 saw him finish 2.3 marks off bronze and four behind England's gold medallist Jake Jarman, who beat compatriot James Hall.

"I couldn't have asked for much more than that," Lee told BBC Radio Jersey.

"The gymnasts out there were incredible, to place in the top six is a dream come true.

"I knew that I had to go out there and just do my routines the best I could and then see what happens, but I didn't expect a top six, I'm speechless."

Lee made up five places on his qualification placing on Friday at his second Commonwealth Games.

"The standard of gymnasts out there was absolutely spectacular, there's Olympians, world medallists, so I wasn't expecting a medal, but top six, I couldn't be happier," he added.

"The atmosphere was incredible, the support was fantastic, it really spurs you on to do better.

"I could hear Jersey supporters, all my friends and family had come out to watch, it really meant a lot.

"It's been a tough year, just getting here was a difficult journey, and thanks to all my friends and family and coaches for helping me to get here."