2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

Scotland's Duncan Scott passed England's Tom Dean to take a sensational 200m freestyle Commonwealth gold in a feverish atmosphere at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre.

Scott, who missed June's World Championships because of Covid-19, was back to fitness as he beat his close friend in one minute 45.02 seconds.

English fans in Birmingham had already been treated to a home gold earlier on Saturday as Ben Proud powered to 50m butterfly victory.

Adam Peaty, back from a broken foot, qualified fastest for the men's 100m breaststroke final in 59.02 seconds.

Imogen Clark added to the hosts' medal haul with 50m breaststroke silver before Scotland's Stephen Clegg took silver in the 50m freestyle S13.

England's Hannah Russell took silver in the para-swimming too. She finished second behind Australia's Katja Dedekind, who set a new world record of 26.56 seconds, bettering the old one by 0.11 seconds.

Scott takes gold with late push

The Sandwell crowd had already been warmed up by Proud's early gold, but the volume peaked ahead of the eagerly anticipated men's 200m freestyle final.

Home favourite Dean only contributed to the excitement, jumping up and down beside his blocks and slapping himself until his chest was red.

He had beaten Scott to Olympic gold in Tokyo and looked on track to do the same again as he turned first after 100m.

Scott gave himself a punishing schedule of both the 200m freestyle and 400m individual medley on Saturday but held nothing back in the first of the two events.

He came back at Dean as the atmosphere reached boiling point and passed him before 150m, holding on to win by 0.39 seconds.

Scott then delighted in singing Flower of Scotland on the podium, accompanied by enthusiastic members of the crowd.

More to follow.