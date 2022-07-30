Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Scotland's Jack Carlin won keirin silver to close day two of the track cycling at the Commonwealth Games.

Carlin, a two-time Olympic medallist, finished 0.406 seconds behind Nicholas Paul of Trinidad and Tobago.

In the women's individual pursuit, Carlin's fellow Scot Neah Evans won bronze, as did Wales' Emma Finucane in the women's individual sprint.

But England's Charlie Tanfield lost the bronze medal race in the men's individual pursuit.

His defeat by Australia's Conor Leahy and subsequent fourth place finish came four years after he claimed the Commonwealth individual pursuit title.

Carlin's silver adds to an impressive collection of 10 medals at Olympics, world and European Championships - but none have been gold.

Prior to the Commonwealth Games, he said anything less than gold "wouldn't cut it", but he still has the individual sprint to come.

In an earlier round of the keirin, England's Joe Truman was involved in a heavy crash with Australia's defending champion Matt Glaetzer.

Truman lost consciousness as he slid down the track, and after eventually sitting up, was taken away in a wheelchair wearing an oxygen mask.

He has been taken to hospital with a suspected broken collarbone.

Evans 'delighted with bronze'

Claiming her third Commonwealth medal, 31-year-old Evans beat Australia's Sarah Roy to bronze by more than three seconds.

She had gone quicker in qualification on Saturday morning but such pace was not needed for a dominant performance in the medal race.

Evans - previously a vet before becoming a full-time athlete in 2017 - won team pursuit silver at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

"The crowd was unreal," she told BBC Sport. "We had to change the tactics because normally I have my split shouted and it was like 'I'm not going to be able to hear you'.

"That just shows you how loud it all is. After about halfway it was just get your head down and keep going.

"I got the new British record this morning and I didn't quite back it up - such is racing - [but] I'm delighted."

Finucane's medal was her second of the Games, having won team sprint bronze on Friday with her Welsh team-mates.

She came from behind over three legs to beat England's Sophie Capewell to third place.