2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

England won women's team gymnastics gold at the Commonwealth Games - finishing three points ahead of Australia in a tense final.

Alice Kinsella, Georgia-Mae Fenton, Kelly Simm and Ondine Achampong held their nerve to triumph in Birmingham.

Victory meant the squad emulated their male counterparts, who won team gold on Friday - their third successive Commonwealth Games victory.

Wales and Scotland finished fifth and sixth respectively.

While Australia took silver, bronze went to Canada, who had claimed gold on the Gold Coast four years ago.

England led Australia by just 0.050 points going into the final rotation but had the advantage of taking on vault - a slightly easier apparatus to score points on than the floor faced by Australia.

After Olympic bronze medallist Kinsella had top-scored on the floor, 18-year-old Achampong posted a huge score of 14.150 on vault - the best score of the day.

Fenton took top spot on the uneven bars while Australia's Georgia Godwin scored highest on beam, closely followed by the English trio of Kinsella, Fenton and Achampong.

