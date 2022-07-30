Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Wales' Gareth Furlong scored four goals from seven shots on target

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August

Gareth Furlong scored four times as Wales thrashed Canada 5-1 in their opening game at the Commonwealth Games.

Defender Furlong scored a first-quarter hat-trick of drag flicks, with Gareth Griffiths adding another at the end of the third quarter in hockey's Pool B.

Furlong netted his fourth from a penalty corner in the closing stages, before Canada's Matthew Sarmento scored a late consolation strike.

Earlier South Africa's men's team drew 2-2 with Pakistan in Pool A.