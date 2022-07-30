Commonwealth Games: Gareth Furlong scores four as Wales beat Canada 5-1 in men's hockey
|2022 Commonwealth Games
|Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August
Gareth Furlong scored four times as Wales thrashed Canada 5-1 in their opening game at the Commonwealth Games.
Defender Furlong scored a first-quarter hat-trick of drag flicks, with Gareth Griffiths adding another at the end of the third quarter in hockey's Pool B.
Furlong netted his fourth from a penalty corner in the closing stages, before Canada's Matthew Sarmento scored a late consolation strike.
Earlier South Africa's men's team drew 2-2 with Pakistan in Pool A.