Australia have never failed to reach the Commonwealth Games netball final

Scotland put in a gutsy performance to record a respectable 83-30 defeat against netball top seeds Australia at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Australia are one of England's biggest rivals as the hosts bid to defend the title they won at Gold Coast 2018.

The Diamonds looked solid as they put in a fluid performance to claim a second group-game victory.

But a scrappy Scotland made sure it was not all one-way traffic to the delight of a partisan NEC Arena crowd.

The top two teams from each of two groups will advance to the semi-finals, but with Jamaica also in Pool A that will be a tough task for the Thistles.