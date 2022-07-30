Commonwealth Games: Weightlifting - Men's 55kg results
Final
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Snatch (KG)
|Clean & Jerk (KG)
|Total (KG)
|1
|MAS
|Bin Kasdan MOHAMAD ANIQ
|107
|142
|249
|2
|IND
|Sanket Mahadev SARGAR
|113
|135
|248
|3
|SRI
|Dilanka Isuru Kumara YODAGE
|105
|120
|225
|4
|ENG
|Ben HICKLING
|93
|119
|212
|5
|BAN
|Md Ashikur Rahman TAJ
|93
|118
|211
|6
|SOL
|Philip MASI
|90
|107
|197
|7
|MRI
|Willem Gwendal EMILE
|83
|103
|186
|8
|SGP
|David Pingwei MOK
|81
|100
|181
|9
|BOT
|Kgotla Alphius N KGASWANE
|70
|101
|171
|10
|KEN
|Benjamin Osiemo OCHOMA
|65
|85
|150
|DNF
|UGA
|Davis NIYOYITA
|-
|-