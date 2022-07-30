Close menu

Commonwealth Games: Weightlifting - Men's 55kg results

Final

RankCountryNameSnatch (KG)Clean & Jerk (KG)Total (KG)
1MASBin Kasdan MOHAMAD ANIQ107142249
2INDSanket Mahadev SARGAR113135248
3SRIDilanka Isuru Kumara YODAGE105120225
4ENGBen HICKLING93119212
5BANMd Ashikur Rahman TAJ93118211
6SOLPhilip MASI90107197
7MRIWillem Gwendal EMILE83103186
8SGPDavid Pingwei MOK81100181
9BOTKgotla Alphius N KGASWANE70101171
10KENBenjamin Osiemo OCHOMA6585150
DNFUGADavis NIYOYITA--

