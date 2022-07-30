Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Adam Peaty was the only swimmer to reach the semi-finals with a time under one minute

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August

England's Adam Peaty qualified fastest for Saturday evening's 100m breaststroke semi-finals in his first race since fracturing his foot in May.

Peaty, who missed last month's World Championships, was the only man under a minute, finishing in 59.92 seconds.

The Olympic champion is chasing a third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold.

Meanwhile, England's Olympic champion Tom Dean won his heat to reach the 200m freestyle final along with Scotland's Duncan Scott, who won silver in Tokyo.

"I had no idea where I am at, I still don't really, I am still blowing out the cobwebs," Peaty told BBC Sport after qualifying in a time that is three seconds slower than his world record.

Asked about his foot injury he replied: "It feels all right in the water, it is just literally now going through the rounds."