Sophie Capewell could not hold out against Emma Finucane

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

Wales track cyclist Emma Finucane added a second Commonwealth Games bronze medal in the women's individual sprint.

Finucane, 19, finished third with Lowri Thomas and Rhian Edmunds in the team event on the opening day.

She followed this up by defeating England's Sophie Capewell in the bronze medal race.

It was a third Commonwealth Games medal for Wales after para-cyclist James Ball also claimed a silver on the opening day.

Thomas had crashed out in the last 16, while racing against Edmunds who bowed out in the quarter-finals.

Anna Morris, Ella Barnwell, William Roberts and Josh Tarling failed to progress to the medal races in the individual pursuit events.

In athletics, Dewi Griffiths finished in 11th place in the men's marathon in a time of 2:17:58, in a race won by Uganda's Victor Kiplangat, who triumphed despite taking a wrong turn in the last kilometre.

Clara Evans finished ninth and Natasha Cockram 12th in the women's event won by Australia's Jessica Stenson.

Gareth Furlong starred in Wales' men's 5-1 hockey victory over Canada with four goals with Gareth Griffiths adding the other.