Commonwealth Games: Artistic Gymnastics - Women's Team results
|Rank
|Country
|Vault
|Uneven Bars
|Balance Beam
|Floor
|Total
|1
|England
|41.200
|41.400
|40.050
|38.450
|161.100
|2
|Australia
|40.300
|40.550
|39.000
|38.150
|158.000
|3
|Canada
|40.100
|37.950
|36.250
|38.400
|152.700
|4
|South Africa
|38.900
|36.900
|35.150
|36.800
|147.750
|5
|Wales
|39.100
|35.050
|37.450
|35.450
|147.050
|6
|Scotland
|40.100
|34.550
|35.150
|36.700
|146.500
|7
|Singapore
|37.150
|30.900
|32.200
|34.500
|134.750
|8
|Sri Lanka
|36.100
|26.150
|27.400
|27.2502
|116.900
|9
|India
|38.800)
|21.200
|22.350
|20.300
|102.650