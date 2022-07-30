Close menu

Commonwealth Games: Swimming - Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay results

Heat 1

RankCountryTimeQualified
1Wales3:18.69Q
2Canada3:20.24Q
3Singapore3:20.74Q
4Jersey3:33.46R
5Guernsey3:35.27R
6Seychelles3:35.78
DNSScotland

Heat 2

1Australia3:15.64Q
2England3:16.93Q
3South Africa3:24.68Q
4Isle of Man3:27.30Q
5Fiji3:32.18Q
6St. Helena4:10.72
DSQGibraltar

Q = Qualified

R = Reserve

