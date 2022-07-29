Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August

Winner Johnboy Smith conceded David Weir "deserved gold" in the men's T53/54 Wheelchair Marathon race.

Weir, an eight-time London Marathon winner, led by more than 90 seconds with six miles remaining and looked set for a first Commonwealth Games marathon medal, when he suffered a puncture.

"The better man didn't win, I take my hat off to Dave," said Smith.

"Your majesty the Queen, give David Weir a knighthood, make him Sir David Weir; that man deserves it."

Weir, who won the 1,500m gold in 2014, kept pushing to the finish and crossed the line in seventh, almost 25 minutes after Smith.

"It's bittersweet for me. Dave got a flat, he had me. By mile six he dropped me," Smith told BBC Sport.

"He deserves gold, I should have got silver, but these things happen."

Scotland's Sean Frame beat England's Simon Lawson in the race for silver.

Australia's Madison de Rozario defended her title in the women's race.

England's Eden Rainbow-Cooper took silver with Commonwealth Games rules stating only the top two finishers receiving medals after just four competitors started.