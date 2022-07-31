Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

McNaul, a silver medallist in 2018, is now one win away from at least a bronze in Birmingham

Northern Ireland boxer Carly McNaul is through to the quarter-finals of the women's light-flyweight division at the Commonwealth Games thanks to a gutsy split-decision win over Australian Kristy Lee Harris.

McNaul, a silver medallist in 2018, was rewarded for the busier work on the front foot after Harris narrowly edged the opening two rounds on the judges scorecards.

Meanwhile Larne swimmer Danielle Hill advanced to the semi-finals of the women's 50m butterfly.

Hill finished third in her heat to qualify with a time of 26.92.

Kaitlyn McCaw clocked 28.07 to finish eighth in her heat and miss out, while Grace Davison did not start.

Bangor's Jack McMillan made it into the semi-finals of the men's 100m freestyle with a time of 49.61, so will return to the Sandwell Aquatics Centre pool on Sunday evening.

McNaul comes out on top of close encounter

McNaul spent most of the three rounds on the front foot and threw far more combinations than her opponent, but it was Harris' clean single shots that caught the eye of the judges in the opening two rounds.

However Belfast's McNaul stayed aggressive and landed her body shots with greater accuracy in the final round to move into the last eight on a 3-2 split decision.

She will now face Sri Lanka's Keshani Hansika on Wednesday, with the winner guaranteed at least a bronze medal.