England's Sophie Unwin (left) and Georgia Holt borrowed team-mates' medals for a photo

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

England's Sophie Unwin was left in tears after she was not awarded a Commonwealth Games bronze medal despite placing third in the tandem B sprint.

The Para-cyclist and her pilot Georgia Holt beat Scotland's Libby Clegg and pilot Jenny Holl in what was called the bronze-medal final.

They were displayed as bronze medal winners on the big screens inside the velodrome in London.

However, they were later denied access to the medal ceremony.

Unwin and Holt protested by holding up an England flag behind the podium before being asked to move by security.

They later unofficially posed on the podium with medals understood to be borrowed from England's women's team pursuit squad, who won bronze.

They visibly wiped away tears as the crowd spotted them on the podium, rising to their feet in applause.

Unwin, 28, won Paralympic road race silver and individual pursuit bronze in Tokyo last summer.

Five teams originally entered the event but because only four started, Commonwealth Games rules state only gold and silver medals are to be awarded. However, it appears this was not communicated.

It is understood Team England raised the issue with the CGF, wanting the rules to be changed to promote greater inclusivity.

A Commonwealth Games Federation spokesman told BBC Sport: "The CGF has been made aware of an issue that took place in the women's tandem B sprint competition. We are investigating this to establish the clear facts around what has taken place."