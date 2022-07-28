Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August

Para-cyclist Neil Fachie won Scotland's first gold medal of the Commonwealth Games with victory in the men's tandem B 1,000m time trial.

Fachie and his sighted pilot Lewis Stewart set a new Games record of 59.938 seconds to pip Wales' James Ball and pilot Matt Rotherham to gold.

It brings Fachie level with lawn bowler Alex Marshall on five gold medals, the most by any Scot at the Commonwealths.

England's Stephen Bate and pilot Chris Latham took bronze.

In the women's tandem sprint, Scotland's Aileen McGlynn and her pilot Ellie Stone took silver, while England's Sophie Unwin and Georgia Holt won bronze.

