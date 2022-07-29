Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Laura le Cras is competing at her first Commonwealth Games

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

Guernsey's Laura le Cras says she is disappointed with her swim in the semi-finals of the 50m breaststroke at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Le Cras finished last in her semi-final in a time of 33.26 seconds having come through the heats earlier on Friday.

"It wasn't the outcome I'd hoped for, I was looking for a personal best and to better my island record," she told BBC Radio Guernsey

"But it wasn't meant to be, I was just pleased to be in that semi-final.

"I've got three more individual races, they're not my best events, but I am looking forward to them and think that I could still do some PBs."

Beere on course for quarter-finals

Lucy Beere is competing at her fourth Commonwealth Games for Guernsey

Guernsey bowler Lucy Beere had an excellent start to her Commonwealth Games as she won both her matches in the women's singles group stages.

The 39-year-old beat Canada's Jordan Kos 21-7 before defeating Australia's former World Under 25's champion Ellen Ryan 21-11 to go three points clear at the top of her group.

But the men's pair of Matthew Solway and Todd Priaulx are out after losing heavily in their first two group matches.

They went down 29-7 to Australia before a 21-13 loss to South Africa at Leamington Spa.