Scotland will claim at least cycling silver on day one of the Commonwealth Games after Aileen McGlynn made the final of the Tandem-B sprint at the velodrome.

Paralympian McGlynn and pilot Ellie Stone will race the final from 16:00 BST this afternoon against Australia.

The Scots progressed when England's Sophie Unwin and pilot Georgia Hall were disqualified for an illegal move.

Fellow Scot Libby Clegg will race for bronze.

Clegg made the last four in her first ever competitive action as a track cyclist, having won Paralympic and Commonwealth gold in athletics previously.

The 32-year-old and pilot Jenny Holl were beaten by Australia but will race against the Team England duo for a bronze medal, after they deviated from their line in the semi-final decider against McGlynn and Stone, who can now earn gold.

Meanwhile, Neil Fachie could draw level with lawn bowler Alex Marshall on five Commonwealth gold medals for Scotland when he races in the tandem-B 1km time trial.