Scotland, ranked 17th in the world, beat world number 20 South Africa

Scotland women opened their Commonwealth Games hockey campaign with a 4-2 win over South Africa in Pool A.

Charlotte Watson put Scotland into an early lead but South Africa hit back with two Lisa-Marie Deetlefs goals.

Chris Duncan's side levelled through Sarah Robertson after great play out wide from Millie Stieger.

And they added a third when Fiona Burnet swept home in the third 15-minute quarter, before Jennifer Eadie's deflected effort in the closing stages.

Earlier, reigning champions New Zealand women had thrashed Kenya 16-0 in their opener.