Tom Frame was the first Jersey fighter to reach the Commonwealth Games since for 24 years

Jersey boxer Tom Frame has lost in the first round of the light-welterweight event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The 28-year-old suffered a unanimous points defeat to the experienced Louis Richarno Colin of Mauritius.

Colin, 35, won bronze at the 2010 Commonwealth Games and was the 2011 All-African champion.

The Mauritian showed his experience as he controlled the pace of the fight with his jab and stopped Frame from landing many significant shots.

Frame improved in the final round, but he was unable to make a breakthrough as Colin landed some good counterpunches and forced the Jerseyman into a standing eight count in the final seconds of the fight.

Frame, who qualified after reaching the semi-finals of the English championships, was the first Jersey boxer to make a Commonwealth Games since Lee Meager fought in 1998.

"I'm absolutely gutted," he told BBC Radio Jersey.

"I just really struggled to get going, he was a really crafty fox. He's been to three Olympic Games, two Commonwealth Games and his ring IQ was just there.

"I really struggled to establish my jab which would then have allowed the rest of my punches to flow.

"I need to watch it back really and look at what I did wrong, what I did right, and go from there.

"I really haven't got that loser's mentality where I'll accept this defeat and just be happy with it," Frame added.

"Maybe in time it'll be something I look back at and be really proud of, but at the moment I'm just sick to my stomach.

"I really thought I had an opportunity of medalling, but the draw is the draw."

Bowlers make knockout stages

Scott Ruderham is bowling at his first Commonwealth Games for Jersey

Meanwhile Jersey's men's triples bowlers have had a great start to their group matches.

The triples team of Scott Ruderham, Greg Davis and Malcolm de Sousa have qualified for the quarter-finals after wins in their first two matches.

The trio beat Cook Islands 19-11 and Niue Island 26-9 to go level on points with Australia ahead of the two sides' meeting on Saturday morning.