Commonwealth Games: Swimming - Mixed 4x100m Freestyle Relay results

Heat 1

1Singapore3:33.71Q
2Kenya3:45.36Q
3The Bahamas3:47.16R

Heat 2

1England3:28.03Q
2Wales3:29.66Q
3Scotland3:31.09Q
4Guernsey3:48.97
5Uganda3:51.75
6Barbados3:52.46
7Samoa3:52.67
8St. Helena4:20.58

Heat 3

1Australia3:22.14Q
2Canada3:28.20Q
3Jersey3:42.92Q
4Isle of Man3:48.45R
5Fiji3:49.95
6Seychelles3:54.21
7Maldives4:14.91
DSQSouth Africa

Q=Qualified

R=Repechage/Reserve

