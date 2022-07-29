Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Ashleigh Gardner guided Australia to victory with an over to spare

Commonwealth Games Group A, Edgbaston: India 154-8 (20 overs) Kaur 52 (34 balls), Verma 48 (33) Australia 157-7 (19 overs) Gardner 52 (35), Harris 37 (20); Thakur 4-18 Australia won by three wickets Scorecard

Australia produced a thrilling comeback to recover from 49-5 and beat India by three wickets in an entertaining first women's Twenty20 cricket match at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Harmanpreet Kaur scored 52 off 34 balls and Shafali Verma hit 48 from 33 to help India to 154-8 at Edgbaston.

India seamer Renuka Singh Thakur then starred with the ball, taking 4-18.

But Australia rallied after their early collapse, with Ashleigh Gardner striking 52 off 35 to seal the win.

Australia are the reigning world champions in this format of cricket, having beaten India in the T20 World Cup final in 2020.

Meanwhile, England captain Heather Knight will miss her side's opening match against Sri Lanka on Saturday with a hip injury, but is hopeful of being fit for their second game, against South Africa on Tuesday.