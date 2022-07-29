Close menu

Commonwealth Games: Cycling Track - Women’s Tandem B - Sprint results

Qualifying

RankCountryNameTime
1AUSJessica GALLAGHER10.675
2SCOAileen McGLYNN11.145
3ENGSophie UNWIN11.386
4SCOLibby CLEGG11.898

Semi-final One

RankCountryNameRace 1Race 2Race 3
1AUSJessica GALLAGHERWinnerWinnerQG
2SCOLibby CLEGG+0.845+1.821QB

Semi-final Two

RankCountryNameRace 1Race 2Race 3
SCOAileen McGLYNNWinner+0.111
ENGSophie UNWINN+0.139Winner

Key: QG = Qualified for Gold Medal race, QB = Qualified for Bronze Medal Race

