2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

England's Alex Yee won the first gold medal of the 2022 Commonwealth Games with victory in the men's triathlon.

Yee overturned a 16-second deficit to leader Hayden Wilde in the 5km run and the New Zealander was then given a 10-second penalty for a transition error.

Bermuda's Flora Duffy defended her women's title, seeing off England's Georgia Taylor-Brown.

Beth Potter told BBC Sport she was "buzzing" after finishing third to claim Scotland's first medal.

"I have been working on my bike this year and it is paying off," she added. "It was a real target to get a medal this year."

Taylor-Brown leads the world rankings this season, but she crossed the line with a rueful smile and a salute for Duffy, who once again proved strongest when there was a major medal on the line.

Olympic champion Duffy, 34, delivered a typically shrewd race, overwhelming Potter, England's Sophie Coldwell and Canada's Emy Legault with a surge off the front of the leading bike group.

Taylor-Brown found the extra gear to follow, but gradually faded away on the run as Duffy kept the pressure and the pace high. Taylor-Brown finished 41 seconds adrift.

"I was a bit gutted I couldn't copy Alex Yee and get gold but I am happy with silver," said Taylor-Brown.

"The crowd was incredible, it gave me goose bumps. It's special, but I am bored of coming home second to Flora!"

Wales' former world champion Non Stanford came home sixth, just ahead of her compatriot Olivia Mathias.

Wilde pays for early unclip

The finale of the men's race seemed set for a closer finish, only for the officials to intervene.

Olympic silver medallist Yee and Wilde were locked together when Wilde was told of his penalty, incurred for unclipping his helmet early during the transition between the bike and run disciplines.

World number one Wilde congratulated Yee before stepping aside, allowing the Englishman to cross the line alone.

"I am just happy. Just bizarre that it's me doing this," Yee told BBC Sport.

"I feel extremely grateful and proud to be a triathlete. It's an amazing day for triathlon and I feel super proud to be the winner of this event."

Wilde had enough time to take his penalty and still win silver ahead of Australia's Matt Hauser. Scotland's Grant Sheldon finished fifth, with Wales' Iestyn Harrett ninth.

Wilde described the penalty as "debateable" and suggested his team might lodge a protest, but was quick to credit Yee, saying he was "chuffed" for the 24-year-old.

The pair's rivalry has been a running theme of the triathlon season so far. After they finished second and third behind Norway's Kristian Blummenfelt at the Olympics last year, Yee and Wilde have carved up the four World Series events, with two wins each.

One of Wilde's wins came in Leeds in June, where he was at fault for a bike crash that took out Yee and ended Jonny Brownlee's hopes of being part of Team England at the Games.

Wilde, who had been 21 seconds clear as part of a three-strong breakaway on the bike leg, seemed poised to scrap it out for the title with Yee with less than a kilometre to run.

But it was an infringement in transition, rather than the strength of their finishing kicks, that proved decisive in the end.