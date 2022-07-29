Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

James Ball (R) has a long-standing rivalry with Scottish gold medallist Neil Fachie

Para-cyclist James Ball emulated his 2018 Gold Coast exploits by again winning Wales' first medal of a Commonwealth Games.

On the opening day of competition, Ball claimed another silver in the men's tandem B 1,000m time trial with pilot Matt Rotherham.

Ball had set a new Commonwealth Games record of 1:00.053.

But he lost out to Scotland's defending champion Neil Fachie who was piloted by Lewis Stewart.

England's Stephen Bate and Christopher Latham took the bronze medal as Welshman Alex Pope finished fifth.

While the Games are being staged by Birmingham, the track cycling is taking place at the Lee Valley VeloPark in London.

Megan Barker, Ella Barnwell, Anna Morris, Jessica Roberts finished fourth in the women's team pursuit after missing out on a bronze medal to England.

The men's quartet of Rhys Britton, Joe Holt, William Roberts and Josh Tarling also had to be content with fourth after losing the bronze medal race to Australia.

Silver lining again

Ball won two silvers in Australia four years ago and claimed the first podium position for Team Wales.

His rivalry on the track with Fachie goes back to the World Championships in 2016.

Ball finished third when Fachie won the gold that year and since then the Team GB training partners have traded golds and silvers at every major meeting.

Ball got the upper hand at the 2017 and 2020 worlds and in the 2019 time trial, but he has finished second to Fachie in the 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games sprints as well in Tokyo last year.

It was even more interesting with both riders swapping pilots back and forth. Ball's 2017 world titles were won with Rotherham, and the pair are back together for these Games, but his 2020 titles were won with Stewart who rides with Fachie this year.

"I feel good," said Ball.

"It's still a medal on a world stage and I am very happy about that.

"It is hard reflecting straight after you have done it because I just sat on the floor and had a good five minutes by myself because I knew this was coming!

"I am happy because I would never begrudge getting a medal especially at a stadium and crowd like this in London."

Non Stanford, Olivia Mathias and Isabel Morris finished sixth, seventh and 19th in the women's triathlon with the race won by Bermuda's Olympic champion Flora Duffy ahead of Georgia Taylor-Brown and Beth Potter.

Iestyn Harrett and Dominic Coy finished ninth and 18th respectively in the men's event won by England's Alex Yee, while Emyr Evans and Peter Creed won men's singles squash matches in the last 64 round.

Wales women's hockey side lost 4-0 in the opening match against Canada.