Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Tracey (right) greets former British team-mate Jemma Reekie after a heat at the World Championships in Oregon earlier this month

Former Great Britain athlete Adelle Tracey has been denied her shot at the Commonwealth Games because of red tape around her switch to represent Jamaica.

The 29-year-old, who ran for Britain at World and European Championships, swapped allegiances in June.

She competed for her new nation at the World Championships earlier this month, reaching the 800m and 1500m semis.

"It's a real shame, I was very much looking forward to that atmosphere," she told BBC Sport.

"I was getting emails telling me to download the app for the athletes' village, I had been selected by Jamaica, they had forwarded my information, but I am not on the start list.

"We have chased endlessly and made sure that everyone had the right information, it was just a case of, for the Games, it was a different protocol."

Tracey represented England at the previous Commonwealth Games on Gold Coast in 2018

Tracey was on a long list of possible athletes for England earlier this year as she waited to see if World Athletics would approve her switch to Jamaica.

Once her change of sporting nationalities was sealed on 27 June, she was picked for the Jamaican team for both the World Championships and Commonwealth Games.

She was due to line up against former domestic rivals Keely Hodgkinson of England and Laura Muir and Jemma Reekie of Scotland in some of the most keenly anticipated races of the Games' athletics programme.

Instead on 6 August, the evening of the women's 800m final in Birmingham, Tracey will compete at a Diamond League event in Silesia, Poland.

Birmingham 2022 has been approached for comment.

'I would cheer the USA, Jamaica and Britain!'

Tracey was born in the United States, where her Jamaican father, who was on a college athletics scholarship, met her British mother.

The family moved to Jamaica soon after and it was there that Tracey's first memories were forged and a tradition passed on.

"My dad was a 400m runner. He represented Jamaica and won [prestigious US collegiate meeting] the Penn relays," she said.

"Athletics was less documented back then but I read a Sports Illustrated article that said he ran 48 seconds when he was, I think, 13 years old. Which is very fast!

"My roots in running are born in Jamaica. I remember running around the hills of Mandeville where I grew up.

"As I child when I watched the Olympics I would cheer for all the nations that I associated myself with - the USA, the Jamaicans and the British."

The culture shock that she experienced on her arrival in Surrey increased her passion for athletics.

"I grew up in a predominantly white area and not really seeing yourself in certain spaces, you really look for role models," Tracey added.

"I remember looking at Dame Kelly Holmes and Denise Lewis and I think that is why I gravitated towards athletics and middle distance."

Tracey, second from left, was part of the seven-strong group of teenage sporting prospects who lit the Olympic flame at London 2012

Holmes picked Tracey as one of seven teenage torchbearers to light the Olympic flame at the London 2012 opening ceremony.

She is not the first of those seven to go on to represent other countries. Katie Kirk opted for Ireland in 2015.

Tracey admitted though she was nervous about announcing her own switch. Now she hopes it will help other athletes who want to honour different parts of their heritage.

"A lot of people don't know my story and how I identify as a British Jamaican and I was nervous about that," she said.

"It was really amazing to see the positive response and I am so, so grateful for the new support for Jamaican fans and for the British fans who continue to support.

"Hopefully this gives people an idea of something that is a really meaningful experience for me.

"When I think of my grandma and how proud she was to see me in Jamaica vest and when I see the Jamaica fans in the stands in Eugene, I am really grateful."