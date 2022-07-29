Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

Jersey gymnast Daniel Lee is hopeful of making some finals after topping his sub-division at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Lee's score of 78.050 over the six apparatus saw him end almost six points clear of South Africa's Muhammad Khaalid Mia in second place.

His best score of 14.350 came on the vault, but he had a fall on the bar.

"It's a nervous wait now to see what finals I've made, but fingers crossed for a couple," the 23-year-old said.

"I think I've done all that I can do, so whatever happens now, I think I've done my best so I'm happy," he added to BBC Radio Jersey.

"Representing my island is always a great feeling," added Lee, who is attending his second Commonwealth Games.

"The Gold Coast was a great games, but I train in London so it's almost a home games for me, lots of my friends and family came to watch and you could feel that support when you're competing, it's really great."

Gemma Atherley was part of Jersey's mixed 4x100m relay team

Jersey have got one final to look forward to after their mixed 4x100m freestyle relay team qualified seventh fastest in the pool.

The team of Ollie Brehaut, Jack Allan, Gemma Atherley and Lily Scott finished third behind Australia and Canada in their heat in a time of 3:42.92.

Meanwhile Harry Shalamon made the semi-finals of the 100m backstroke after finishing third in his heat on a time of 56.07 to qualify in 16th place.

"All you can really do is ask for PBs," Shalamon told BBC Radio Jersey.

"So as long as I'm swimming my best times that's all I can ask for."

However Robbie Jones, Isaac Dodds, Brehaut, Atherley and Scott all failed to progress beyond the heats of their individual events.