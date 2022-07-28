Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August

Para-cyclist James Ball will be aiming to emulate his 2018 Gold Coast exploits by again winning Wales' first medal of a Commonwealth Games on the opening day of competition in Birmingham.

Ball won two silvers in Australia four years ago and claimed the first podium position for Team Wales.

This time around, Ball and fellow Welshman Alex Pope will start their campaigns when they compete in the men's tandem 1,000m time trial final.

Ball's rivalry on the track with Scotland's Neil Fachie goes back to the World Championships in 2016.

He finished third when Fachie won the gold that year and since then the Team GB training partners have traded golds and silvers at every major meeting.

Ball got the upper hand at the 2017 and 2020 worlds and in the 2019 time trial, but he has finished second to Fachie in the 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games sprints as well in Tokyo last year.

It gets even more interesting with both riders swapping pilots back and forth. Ball's 2017 world titles were won with Matt Rotherham, and the pair are back together for these Games, but his 2020 titles were won with Lewis Stewart who rides with Fachie this year.

Other cycling hopes on the track include both team pursuit squads and the women's team sprint.

Former triathlon world champion and Gold Coast Team Wales captain Non Stanford will race in the women's sprint event alongside Olivia Mathias and Isabel Morris, while Dominic Coy and Iestyn Harrett are in the men's event.

The first Wales sports stars in action will be the lawn bowls squads including Laura Daniels in the women's singles, while team captain Anwen Butten starts her sixth Games campaign in the women's fours.

Action begins in the pool with Kieran Bird and Daniel Jervis among the first swimmers in the 400m freestyle, while the men's artistic gymnastics are in action in the team final which also acts as qualification for the individual events.

In boxing, middleweight Haaris Khan and light-heavyweight Taylor Bevan begin their campaigns, while squash players Emyr Evans and Peter Creed have men's singles matches.

Anna Hursey, 16, is part of the women's table tennis team alongside Charlotte Carey, Lara Whitton and Chloe Thomas Wu Xhang who have matches against Vanuatu and Uganda.

The team events also start with Wales facing Canada and Zambia in the men's Rugby Sevens, Wales hockey women playing Canada and the netball squad taking on Jamaica.