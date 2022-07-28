Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Rhys Hidrio is competing at his third Commonwealth Games for Jersey

Jersey cyclist Rhys Hidrio will be the island's flagbearer for the 2022 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony.

The 31-year-old will compete in the mountain bike cross country and cycling road race at Birmingham 2022.

It is his third Commonwealth Games, having finished 14th in the mountain bike race in 2018, where he also took part in the road race.

He also competed in mountain biking at Glasgow 2014 and is part of a 28-strong squad from the island.

"I'm surprised and delighted to be given this opportunity to carry the flag into the opening ceremony," Hidrio said.

"I love representing Jersey and to be a small nation at a big Commonwealth Games, it's just a massive honour."