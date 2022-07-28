Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Osian yn siarad gyda Catrin Heledd o Adran Chwaraeon BBC Cymru

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

Wales athlete Osian Jones has revealed Elton John rang him the day after the hammer thrower spoke publicly about his sexuality for the first time.

In an exclusive interview with the BBC's LGBT Sport Podcast in April 2022, Jones said he was not putting a label on his sexuality and is most comfortable describing himself as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

Not long after, a global music superstar got in touch.

"Elton John phoned me the day after," Jones, a Welsh speaker, told S4C.

"His agent phoned me first, I thought it was one of the boys back home joking.

"He'd seen the article, I was shocked.

"I phoned my mum after the agent phoned me and before Elton phoned me telling her and she thought it was someone pulling my leg.

‘I’ve had a lot of open, honest conversations'

"I went for a coffee with a friend in the afternoon, the phone rang, I answered. "Hello Osian, it's Elton". It was an outer body experience really.

"I wasn't sure what was happening. He just asked what the reaction had been like and how training was going.

When asked if he had a new fan in Elton, Jones joked: "I don't think he''ll be watching in Birmingham!"

Osian Jones was talking to Cymru yn y Gemau which was shown live on S4C at 22:00 on Thursday, 28 July.