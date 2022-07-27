Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Kirsty Gilmour and Micky Yule will be Scotland's flag bearers at Thursday's Commonwealth Games opening ceremony

Badminton player Kirsty Gilmour and para powerlifter Micky Yule will be Team Scotland's flag bearers at the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony.

The event takes place on Thursday evening at Birmingham's Alexander Stadium, which will host athletics during the Games.

Gilmour, 28, was a silver medallist at the 2014 Glasgow Games and took bronze at the 2018 edition on the Gold Coast.

Yule, 43, became a Paralympic bronze medallist at Tokyo 2020 last year.

A former British Army staff sergeant, the Scot was injured by an improvised explosive device (IED) while serving in Afghanistan in 2010, an injury which required more than 40 operations and left him a double amputee.

He was crowned European champion in the -80KG division in 2015 and finished fourth in his category at the 2014 and 2018 Commonwealths.

Gilmour is a double Olympian, competing at Rio 2016 and in Tokyo five years later, and has three European Championship medals to her name.

"Representing Scotland has always been a huge honour but to be named flag bearer for a Games so close to home is amazing," she said.

"What makes this even more special is that I will be walking alongside Micky who is an inspirational athlete and I have no doubt it will a very special moment for both of us.

"I am also the first openly gay athlete to carry the flag for Scotland - a huge honour for me and for everyone in the LGBTQ community. I can't wait to get to Alexander Stadium now."