A choir and a goat - Team Wales are welcomed to Birmingham

Team Wales chef de mission Nicola Phillips says it would be "wonderful" if they could break their Commonwealth Games medal record again in Birmingham.

Wales enjoyed a record-breaking time on the Gold Coast four years ago with 36 medals, including 10 gold.

No official target has been set for Birmingham but Phillips is hoping for another record-breaking Games following the 2018 success in Australia.

"Wouldn't it be wonderful if we did just that?" said Phillips.

With 10 golds, 12 silvers and 14 bronze, the class of 2018 eclipsed previous leading efforts at Auckland 1990 and Glasgow 2014, finishing seventh in the medal table in Australia.

"We have not set a target and that is genuine, not to hide from it," added Phillips.

"My ethos is we have good athletes and we want everybody to perform to their best and that's the only thing they can control.

"They can't control how everybody else competes and that impacts on medals.

"The calibre of the athletes we have in our team, if they perform to their best, we could have a lot of people on the podium.

"We could have some Commonwealth records and, who knows, some world records.

"There has to be a point where you can't keep beating the record. There is only a limited amount of medals and you can't keep getting more medals.

"That was my thinking when we came out of the Gold Coast but actually when I saw the list of athletes that have been selected for these Games, there are some very good athletes."

Wales have 201 athletes involved in 15 different sports over 11 days of competition.

Birmingham will welcome 72 teams, with about 6,500 athletes and officials in all, to compete in the biggest sporting programme in Commonwealth Games history.

Cancer nurse and lawn bowler Anwen Butten has been named Team Wales captain and is hoping to improve on the previous record haul.

"We want to beat that, it is more or less a home Games for us so we want to aim to be even better," said Butten.

"We are a small nation with a big heart and I am sure we can do better."

The 49-year-old is preparing for a record sixth Games - the most by any Welsh woman in Commonwealth history.

"I can't begin to explain how important it is, it is a huge honour as I am competing in my sixth Games," said Butten.

"To be captain of the whole team with such amazing athletes, I am truly honoured. I kept my team talk real with my experiences over the years.

"The next performances are the important ones that matter. We have all done the preparations so if I had heard that from the captain I am sure it would have inspired me and I hope I have inspired the other athletes."

The team also includes a para-athlete contingent of 19 among six sports: athletics, swimming, lawn bowls, triathlon, cycling and table tennis.

There are four sets of siblings in the team: Megan and Elinor Barker (cycling), Joe and Hannah Brier (athletics), twins Ioan and Garan Croft (boxing) and Tesni and Emyr Evans (squash).

Phillips has praised the athletes who have had to deal with the effects of Covid-19 on their training schedules.

"The preparations have been going since we left the Gold Coast and have cranked up since the new year and we have been very busy getting things ready for the team," added Phillips.

"There have been some big challenges and I am so proud of the athletes and what they have done.

"You talk about getting over adversity with some of the places these athletes have had to train in over the last couple of years, yet they are still doing this.

"Our team captain was a nurse through the pandemic and still managed to train when she could.

"There are plenty of stories like that with frontline workers, it's amazing to see and quite humbling."

The opening ceremony takes place on Thursday, 28 July before competition begins the following day.

The outfits for the Wales athletes at the Alexander Stadium have been designed by Julien Macdonald.