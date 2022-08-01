Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

Wales sprinter Jeremiah Azu is hoping to make the world sit up and take notice at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The 21-year-old is set to start his 100m campaign on Tuesday morning having already enjoyed a breakthrough year on the senior stage.

Azu became the first Welshman in more than 50 years to win the UK Athletics 100m title last month and has now set his sights on Birmingham.

"It is massive," said Azu.

"It is the biggest platform I have represented Wales on at a home games and almost half the world are coming here."

Azu ran 9.90secs at the UK Athletics Championships but the wind strength stopped it from being recognised as an official Welsh record which stands at 10.11s, held by Christian Malcolm.

The performance saw Azu selected as part of Great Britain's men's 4x100m relay team at the World Championships in Oregon last month but missed out with a minor niggle.

"It was nice to get out there and be surrounded by the world's best and soak it up and use it going forward," said Azu.

"I wanted to be part of the relay team but I picked up a little niggle so I flew back early.

Is sprinter - and church singer - Jeremiah Azu the next big star of British athletics?

"There was no point risking it for the team or myself because there is so much left this year.

"It is all good. It was more of a precaution, you never want to risk anything, especially the last time something like that happened it got worse so I am just keeping it safe."

Azu won European Under-23 gold in the men's 100m last summer and he believes he has shown his credentials to go through the rounds at a championship with the final scheduled for Wednesday evening.

"I know I can back-to-back and do decent times and the fact it was a championship, I know can raise my game," he added.

"When it matters people know I am always going to be there when the time is right."