Paul Pollock was named in NI's initial athletics squad after surging to an impressive Belfast Marathon victory earlier this year

Four Northern Irish athletes have been ruled out of the Commonwealth Games just days before competition begins in Birmingham.

Cyclists JB Murphy and Lydia Boylan, boxer Damien Sullivan and marathon runner Paul Pollock will all miss the Games through injury.

Murphy was involved in a crash during a race in France earlier this week.

Super-heavyweight Sullivan has announced his retirement at the age of 29 on medical advice.

The two-time Ulster champion was set to compete in his second Games following a brief stint in the professional ranks after competing on the Gold Coast four years ago.

His absence means Northern Ireland's much-vaunted boxing squad is reduced to 12 fighters.

The cycling team will also now be without considerable experience, with Boylan's injury ending her chances of competing at a third consecutive Commonwealth Games.

Pollock, who won this year's Belfast Marathon with a dominant 2:16.13, was set to run alongside Olympic team-mates Kevin Seaward and Stephen Scullion in the men's marathon on Saturday 30 July but has been forced to withdraw with an unspecified injury.

Elsewhere, Cookstown native Ian Sloan has been called into England's hockey squad for his second Games appearance having helped the side claim bronze in 2018.