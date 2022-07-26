Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

Diver Jack Laugher and weightlifter Emily Campbell will be the flagbearers for Team England at the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in Birmingham.

Laugher has five Commonwealth gold medals and one silver along with an Olympic gold from Rio in 2016.

Campbell became the first woman to win an Olympic medal in weightlifting for Team GB with silver at Tokyo 2020.

The opening ceremony will take place on Thursday from 20:00 BST and will be live on BBC One.

The events will begin on Friday with more than 5,000 athletes representing 72 nations and territories set to compete in 19 sports and 280 medal events.

This is Campbell's second Commonwealth Games after she won a bronze medal on the Gold Coast in 2018, while Laugher is featuring at his third Games having won two golds and a silver medal at Glasgow 2014 and three gold medals in Australia.