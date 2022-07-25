Close menu

Commonwealth Games: Birmingham 2022 medals table

RankCountryGoldSilverBronzeTotal
1Australia31202071
2England21221154
3New Zealand137424
4Canada6111633
5South Africa53412
6India3339
7Scotland281323
8Malaysia2226
9Nigeria2024
10Wales12710
11Singapore1203
12Cyprus1124
13Trinidad and Tobago1113
14Bermuda1001
=Uganda1001
16Northern Ireland0235
17Fiji0202
18Kenya0112
=Mauritius0112
20Guernsey0101
=Papua New Guinea0101
=Samoa0101
=Tanzania0101
24Malta0011
=Namibia0011
=Sri Lanka0011

