Commonwealth Games: Birmingham 2022 medals table
From the section Commonwealth Games
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|Australia
|31
|20
|20
|71
|2
|England
|21
|22
|11
|54
|3
|New Zealand
|13
|7
|4
|24
|4
|Canada
|6
|11
|16
|33
|5
|South Africa
|5
|3
|4
|12
|6
|India
|3
|3
|3
|9
|7
|Scotland
|2
|8
|13
|23
|8
|Malaysia
|2
|2
|2
|6
|9
|Nigeria
|2
|0
|2
|4
|10
|Wales
|1
|2
|7
|10
|11
|Singapore
|1
|2
|0
|3
|12
|Cyprus
|1
|1
|2
|4
|13
|Trinidad and Tobago
|1
|1
|1
|3
|14
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|=
|Uganda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|16
|Northern Ireland
|0
|2
|3
|5
|17
|Fiji
|0
|2
|0
|2
|18
|Kenya
|0
|1
|1
|2
|=
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|1
|2
|20
|Guernsey
|0
|1
|0
|1
|=
|Papua New Guinea
|0
|1
|0
|1
|=
|Samoa
|0
|1
|0
|1
|=
|Tanzania
|0
|1
|0
|1
|24
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|=
|Namibia
|0
|0
|1
|1
|=
|Sri Lanka
|0
|0
|1
|1