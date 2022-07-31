Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Team Wales enjoyed a record-breaking time at the Gold Coast in Australia four years ago.

With 36 medals - 10 golds, 12 silvers and 14 bronze - the class of 2018 eclipsed previous leading efforts at Auckland 1990 and Glasgow 2014, and finished seventh in the medal table.

Here BBC Sport Wales charts how the class of 2022 are currently faring in Birmingham.

Following the opening three days of action, Wales have claimed nine medals including one gold, two silvers and six bronze.

GOLD

James Ball, track cycling, men's tandem B sprint (guide Matt Rotherham)

SILVER

James Ball, track cycling, men's tandem B 1,000m time trial (guide Matt Rotherham).

Iestyn Harrett, Olivia Mathias, Dominic Coy, Non Stanford, triathlon, mixed team relay.

BRONZE

Lowri Thomas, Rhian Edmunds, Emma Finucane, track cycling, women's team sprint.

Emma Finucane, track cycling, women's individual sprint.

Eluned King, track cycling, women's points race.

William Roberts, track cycling, men's scratch race.

Lily Rice, swimming, women's 100m backstroke S8.

Medi Harris, swimming, women's 100m backstroke.