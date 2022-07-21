Commonwealth Games 2022: BBC TV times, radio listings and extra online streams of every session
|2022 Commonwealth Games
|Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August
|Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app.
The 22nd Commonwealth Games take place in Birmingham from 28 July to 8 August and BBC Sport will bring you live coverage of every session.
You can catch all the must-see moments during more than 200 hours of live coverage on BBC One, BBC Two and BBC Three.
There will be up to 11 live streams on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website, with additional coverage on the Red Button to ensure you can watch your favourite sport.
The best of the day's action will be shown on highlights programme Tonight at the Games every evening on BBC One.
The BBC Sport website and app will also feature live text, video clips, reports, analysis and results.
BBC Radio 5 Live and Radio 5 Sports Extra will host live commentary on athletics, swimming, netball, cricket and boxing and provide updates on all the latest Games headlines across the daily programming.
TV, iPlayer, Red Button and digital schedules
All times BST. Coverage times are subject to late changes. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.
Thursday, 28 July
Opening ceremony
BBC One - 19:00-22:30
BBC Two - 01:30-05:00 (repeat)
Friday, 29 July - day one
Live coverage
BBC One - 09:15-13:00, 13:45-18:00, 19:00-22:00
BBC Two - 13:00-13:45, 18:00-19:00
BBC Three - 19:05-22:30
BBC Red Button - 08:30-12:30, 12:30-16:30, 16:30-19:30, 19:30-22:30
Digital platforms - watch up to 11 live streams from 08:25-22:35
Highlights
BBC One - 22:40-23:40, 05:00-06:00 (repeat)
BBC Red Button - 00:00-05:00 (looped one hour repeat)
Saturday, 30 July - day two
Live coverage
BBC One - 09:15-13:00, 13:15-17:00, 17:20-22:00
BBC Two - 07:00-09:15
BBC Three - 19:05-22:30
Red Button - 08:30-12:30, 12:30-16:30, 16:30-19:30, 19:30-22:30
Digital platforms - watch up to 11 live streams from 06:55-22:30
Highlights
BBC One - 22:20-23:20, 05:00-06:00 (repeat)
BBC Red Button - 00:00-05:00 (looped one hour repeat), 06:00-07:00
Sunday, 31 July - day three
Live coverage
BBC One - 09:00-13:00, 13:15-15:35, 19:45-22:00
BBC Two - 15:35-19:45
BBC Three - 19:05-22:30
Red Button - 08:30-12:30, 12:30-16:30, 16:30-19:30, 19:30-22:30
Digital platforms - watch up to 11 live streams from 08:25-22:35
Highlights
BBC One - 22:30-23:30, 05:00-06:00 (repeat)
BBC Red Button - 00:00-05:00 & 06:30-08:30 (looped one hour repeat)
Monday, 1 August - day four
Live coverage
BBC One - 09:15-13:00, 13:45-18:00, 19:30-22:00
BBC Two - 13:00-13:45, 18:00-19:35
BBC Three - 19:05-22:30
BBC Red Button - 08:30-12:30, 12:30-16:30, 16:30-19:30, 19:30-22:30
Digital platforms - watch up to 11 live streams from 08:25-22:35
Highlights
BBC One - 22:40-23:40, 05:00-06:00 (repeat)
BBC Red Button - 00:00-05:00 & 06:30-08:30 (looped one hour repeat)
Tuesday, 2 August - day five
Live coverage
BBC One - 09:15-13:00, 13:45-18:00, 19:30-22:00
BBC Two - 13:00-13:45, 18:00-19:30
BBC Three - 19:05-22:30
BBC Red Button - 08:30-12:30, 12:30-16:30, 16:30-19:30, 19:30-22:30
Digital platforms - watch up to 11 live streams from 08:25-22:35
Highlights
BBC One - 22:40-23:40, 05:00-06:00 (repeat)
BBC Red Button - 00:00-05:00 & 06:30-08:30 (looped one hour repeat)
Wednesday, 3 August - day six
Live coverage
BBC One - 09:15-13:00, 13:45-18:00, 19:00-22:00
BBC Two - 13:00-13:45, 18:00-19:00
BBC Three - 19:05-22:30
BBC Red Button - 08:30-12:30, 12:30-16:30, 16:30-19:30, 19:30-22:30
Digital platforms - watch up to 11 live streams from 07:55-22:35
Highlights
BBC One - 22:40-23:40, 05:00-06:00 (repeat)
BBC Red Button - 00:00-05:00 & 06:30-08:30 (looped one hour repeat)
Thursday, 4 August - day seven
Live coverage
BBC One - 09:15-13:00, 13:45-18:00, 19:00-22:00
BBC Two - 13:00-13:45, 18:00-19:00
BBC Three - 19:05-22:30
BBC Red Button - 08:30-12:30, 12:30-16:30, 16:30-19:30, 19:30-22:30
Digital platforms - watch up to 11 live streams from 08:25-22:35
Highlights
BBC One - 22:40-23:40, 05:00-06:00 (repeat)
BBC Red Button - 00:00-05:00 & 06:30-08:30 (looped one hour repeat)
Friday, 5 August - day eight
Live coverage
BBC One - 09:15-13:00, 13:45-18:00, 19:00-22:00
BBC Two - 13:00-13:45, 18:00-19:00
BBC Three - 19:05-22:30
BBC Red Button - 08:30-12:30, 12:30-16:30, 16:30-19:30, 19:30-22:30
Digital platforms - watch up to 11 live streams from 08:25-22:35
Highlights
BBC One - 22:40-23:40, 05:00-06:00 (repeat)
BBC Red Button - 00:00-05:00 & 06:30-08:30 (looped one hour repeat)
Saturday, 6 August - day nine
Live coverage
BBC One - 09:00-12:00, 13:15-16:30, 17:30-22:00
BBC Two - 12:00-13:15
BBC Three - 19:05-22:30
Red Button - 08:30-12:30, 12:30-16:30, 16:30-19:30, 19:30-22:30
Digital platforms - watch up to 11 live streams from 08:25-22:35
Highlights
BBC Two - 22:00-22:45, 00:30-01:15 (repeat)
Sunday, 7 August - day 10
Live coverage
BBC One - 09:00-13:00, 13:15-17:00, 17:30-22:00
BBC Two - 07:45-09:00, 17:00-17:30
BBC Three - 19:05-22:30
Red Button - 08:30-12:30, 12:30-16:30, 16:30-19:30, 19:30-22:30
Digital platforms - watch up to 11 live streams from 07:55-22:35
Highlights
BBC Two - 22:00-22:45, 01:15-02:00 (repeat)
Monday, 8 August - day 11
Live coverage
BBC One - 09:00-13:00, 13:45-15:45
BBC Two - 13:00-13:45, 01:00-03:00 (repeat)
Red Button - 08:30-12:30, 12:30-16:00
Digital platforms - watch up to 11 live streams from 07:55-14:35
Closing ceremony
BBC One - 20:00-22:00
