Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

'It's a Brum Ting' - Commonwealth Games set for Birmingham

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app.

The 22nd Commonwealth Games take place in Birmingham from 28 July to 8 August and BBC Sport will bring you live coverage of every session.

You can catch all the must-see moments during more than 200 hours of live coverage on BBC One, BBC Two and BBC Three.

There will be up to 11 live streams on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website, with additional coverage on the Red Button to ensure you can watch your favourite sport.

The best of the day's action will be shown on highlights programme Tonight at the Games every evening on BBC One.

The BBC Sport website and app will also feature live text, video clips, reports, analysis and results.

BBC Radio 5 Live and Radio 5 Sports Extra will host live commentary on athletics, swimming, netball, cricket and boxing and provide updates on all the latest Games headlines across the daily programming.

TV, iPlayer, Red Button and digital schedules

All times BST. Coverage times are subject to late changes. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.

Thursday, 28 July

Opening ceremony

BBC One - 19:00-22:30

BBC Two - 01:30-05:00 (repeat)

Friday, 29 July - day one

Live coverage

BBC One - 09:15-13:00, 13:45-18:00, 19:00-22:00

BBC Two - 13:00-13:45, 18:00-19:00

BBC Three - 19:05-22:30

BBC Red Button - 08:30-12:30, 12:30-16:30, 16:30-19:30, 19:30-22:30

Digital platforms - watch up to 11 live streams from 08:25-22:35

Highlights

BBC One - 22:40-23:40, 05:00-06:00 (repeat)

BBC Red Button - 00:00-05:00 (looped one hour repeat)

Saturday, 30 July - day two

Live coverage

BBC One - 09:15-13:00, 13:15-17:00, 17:20-22:00

BBC Two - 07:00-09:15

BBC Three - 19:05-22:30

Red Button - 08:30-12:30, 12:30-16:30, 16:30-19:30, 19:30-22:30

Digital platforms - watch up to 11 live streams from 06:55-22:30

Highlights

BBC One - 22:20-23:20, 05:00-06:00 (repeat)

BBC Red Button - 00:00-05:00 (looped one hour repeat), 06:00-07:00

Sunday, 31 July - day three

Live coverage

BBC One - 09:00-13:00, 13:15-15:35, 19:45-22:00

BBC Two - 15:35-19:45

BBC Three - 19:05-22:30

Red Button - 08:30-12:30, 12:30-16:30, 16:30-19:30, 19:30-22:30

Digital platforms - watch up to 11 live streams from 08:25-22:35

Highlights

BBC One - 22:30-23:30, 05:00-06:00 (repeat)

BBC Red Button - 00:00-05:00 & 06:30-08:30 (looped one hour repeat)

Monday, 1 August - day four

Live coverage

BBC One - 09:15-13:00, 13:45-18:00, 19:30-22:00

BBC Two - 13:00-13:45, 18:00-19:35

BBC Three - 19:05-22:30

BBC Red Button - 08:30-12:30, 12:30-16:30, 16:30-19:30, 19:30-22:30

Digital platforms - watch up to 11 live streams from 08:25-22:35

Highlights

BBC One - 22:40-23:40, 05:00-06:00 (repeat)

BBC Red Button - 00:00-05:00 & 06:30-08:30 (looped one hour repeat)

Tuesday, 2 August - day five

Live coverage

BBC One - 09:15-13:00, 13:45-18:00, 19:30-22:00

BBC Two - 13:00-13:45, 18:00-19:30

BBC Three - 19:05-22:30

BBC Red Button - 08:30-12:30, 12:30-16:30, 16:30-19:30, 19:30-22:30

Digital platforms - watch up to 11 live streams from 08:25-22:35

Highlights

BBC One - 22:40-23:40, 05:00-06:00 (repeat)

BBC Red Button - 00:00-05:00 & 06:30-08:30 (looped one hour repeat)

Wednesday, 3 August - day six

Live coverage

BBC One - 09:15-13:00, 13:45-18:00, 19:00-22:00

BBC Two - 13:00-13:45, 18:00-19:00

BBC Three - 19:05-22:30

BBC Red Button - 08:30-12:30, 12:30-16:30, 16:30-19:30, 19:30-22:30

Digital platforms - watch up to 11 live streams from 07:55-22:35

Highlights

BBC One - 22:40-23:40, 05:00-06:00 (repeat)

BBC Red Button - 00:00-05:00 & 06:30-08:30 (looped one hour repeat)

Thursday, 4 August - day seven

Live coverage

BBC One - 09:15-13:00, 13:45-18:00, 19:00-22:00

BBC Two - 13:00-13:45, 18:00-19:00

BBC Three - 19:05-22:30

BBC Red Button - 08:30-12:30, 12:30-16:30, 16:30-19:30, 19:30-22:30

Digital platforms - watch up to 11 live streams from 08:25-22:35

Highlights

BBC One - 22:40-23:40, 05:00-06:00 (repeat)

BBC Red Button - 00:00-05:00 & 06:30-08:30 (looped one hour repeat)

Friday, 5 August - day eight

Live coverage

BBC One - 09:15-13:00, 13:45-18:00, 19:00-22:00

BBC Two - 13:00-13:45, 18:00-19:00

BBC Three - 19:05-22:30

BBC Red Button - 08:30-12:30, 12:30-16:30, 16:30-19:30, 19:30-22:30

Digital platforms - watch up to 11 live streams from 08:25-22:35

Highlights

BBC One - 22:40-23:40, 05:00-06:00 (repeat)

BBC Red Button - 00:00-05:00 & 06:30-08:30 (looped one hour repeat)

Saturday, 6 August - day nine

Live coverage

BBC One - 09:00-12:00, 13:15-16:30, 17:30-22:00

BBC Two - 12:00-13:15

BBC Three - 19:05-22:30

Red Button - 08:30-12:30, 12:30-16:30, 16:30-19:30, 19:30-22:30

Digital platforms - watch up to 11 live streams from 08:25-22:35

Highlights

BBC Two - 22:00-22:45, 00:30-01:15 (repeat)

Sunday, 7 August - day 10

Live coverage

BBC One - 09:00-13:00, 13:15-17:00, 17:30-22:00

BBC Two - 07:45-09:00, 17:00-17:30

BBC Three - 19:05-22:30

Red Button - 08:30-12:30, 12:30-16:30, 16:30-19:30, 19:30-22:30

Digital platforms - watch up to 11 live streams from 07:55-22:35

Highlights

BBC Two - 22:00-22:45, 01:15-02:00 (repeat)

Monday, 8 August - day 11

Live coverage

BBC One - 09:00-13:00, 13:45-15:45

BBC Two - 13:00-13:45, 01:00-03:00 (repeat)

Red Button - 08:30-12:30, 12:30-16:00

Digital platforms - watch up to 11 live streams from 07:55-14:35

Closing ceremony

BBC One - 20:00-22:00