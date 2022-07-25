Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Helen Housby was in the England side that won the nation's first Commonwealth netball gold

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August

When Helen Housby was growing up, she looked to David Beckham for inspiration.

An understandable role model for an avid Manchester United fan, but the choice was partly out of necessity.

Housby did not see many sportswomen on screen or in the newspapers when she was a child.

But things have changed since then.

Four years ago, Housby became an icon for young netballers everywhere with a last-second goal to take a historic Commonwealth netball gold for England.

Later this month, England will bid to defend that title on home soil at the first Commonwealth Games with more medal events for women than men.

It will not be the first major event celebrating sportswomen this summer. On 31 July, Housby may take advantage of a break between her group games to watch the Euro 2022 final played in front of a sold-out Wembley.

"I would have loved to have had more female role models," the 27-year-old tells BBC Sport. "Now, luckily, I've got loads."

A game-changing win

In 2018, Housby ensured that one of the iconic images of the Commonwealth Games was of women.

"I've seen that photo a lot," the shooter says of the picture of her, tongue blue from an energy drink, at the bottom of a pile-on with her England team-mates.

The side's greatest ever victory, against favourites Australia, was a turning point for the sport and for Housby personally. She says it remains the best day of her life.

Housby's Instagram "blew up" after, including a congratulatory comment from Beckham himself.

Since that win, she has been invited to sit in the directors' box at Old Trafford "quite a few times" and met club legends like Sir Bobby Charlton.

Following the 2018 victory, England were invited to the Baftas and at the Sports Personality awards won team and greatest sporting moment of the year.

"Things like that didn't really happen when I was a kid watching netball," Housby explains.

"Even watching female athletes, we just weren't invited to as many things and there weren't as many role models on our TVs and in our newspapers that were female.

"That's why a lot of people grew up with men as our sporting role models. They were the ones we would see the most.

"To see that change with us personally but across sport - hockey players, football players - to see that growth is really exciting for the next generation."

'Call us underdogs or favourites - that's fine'

Being an idol brings pressure, but the last four years have added maturity to Housby's already dangerous talent.

She was a self-professed "young gun" at Glasgow 2014, but eight years on says "there are so many things I've learned that I wouldn't even have dreamed of" at Gold Coast 2018.

Four years older and wiser, she comes out with adages like: "Whether you score it or miss it, the first step is putting yourself into those situations of wanting to take the goal."

Housby backs herself in high-pressure situations now. England netball backs itself too.

She says the side "rode on being underdogs" in 2018, but believes there has been a shift in world netball since.

England's gold-medal win came in the first Commonwealth netball final that did not feature both Australia and New Zealand since the sport was introduced at the 1998 Games.

The side could not immediately back up that win at the 2019 World Cup in Liverpool, instead coming away with bronze.

More recently, England won a series against New Zealand in September, another against Jamaica in December and lost to Australia in January's Quad Series final.

Any of those three sides could take gold in Birmingham, but Housby believes England can handle being hosts and defending champions.

"Sometimes in the past England have relied on being the underdogs and being scrappy, giving it everything," she says.

"We've had to mature as a team and as individuals to back up our performances and take on the pressure, front up and want to lead from the start and dominate opposition.

"If you want to call us underdogs, that's fine. If you want to call us favourites, that's fine.

"It doesn't matter what we're being called, we're going to show up with a strong performance every time."

'I don't even want to talk about another gold'

Housby (right) plays club netball with Australia defender Sarah Klau (left) for Swifts

Playing her club netball at Sydney-based team Swifts, Housby has an insight into an Australian team surely out to gain revenge for their Gold Coast defeat.

She stopped training with her club-mates who would be representing Australia once the league season ended, saying "it becomes a bit of an us v them situation".

Housby adds: "You definitely are a bit like spies when you come to do video analysis and you know what their favourite breakfast is never mind what they do on court."

She has no qualms about using that to her advantage as the shooter aims to cement her place further as a role model for the next generation.

England stunned the netball world with their surprise gold four years ago.

Of the prospects of winning a second, on home soil, she says: "I don't even want to talk about it.

"It gives me goosebumps. It would be mind-blowing."