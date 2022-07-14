Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Fiji are back-to-back Olympic gold medallists in Rugby Sevens

The head coach of Fiji's men's Rugby Sevens squad says the three-times runners-up are not feeling pressure as they bid to win a first Commonwealth gold medal.

Fiji has never won the Rugby Sevens tournament in six attempts at the Commonwealth Games, despite success at the Olympics where they won back-to-back gold medals at Rio 2016 and then Tokyo 2020.

"The team is so talented," coach Ben Gollings told BBC South Today.

"We've got such a good group of players there's actually less pressure on us to win. But we're here to claim Commonwealth Games gold."

Gollings, a former England Sevens international, has brought his team to Canford School in Dorset, where he boarded, for their training camp.

"Since I left, I've always had a close attachment to the place and often come back to train," he said.

"We have everything we need and we're close to the ocean so it feels a bit like home."

'People didn't realise they were Olympic gold medallists'

The Fiji team consists of six Olympic gold medallists plus several from this year's World Rugby Sevens Series team.

Five were part of the Commonwealth Games side in Australia four years ago.

"It was fun training on Bournemouth beach and having a swim. It's a bit like home because it's very hot which is good for us," said 29-year-old Waisea Nacuqu.

"We're training hard and are confident ahead of the Commonwealth Games - the boys will put in a great effort for gold this year."

Gollings added: "Some locals came by to join in and the guys loved it. I don't think people realised they were running around with quite so many Olympic gold medallists."

'The nation's spirits are lifted'

Rugby union is the main sport in Fiji and it is believed almost 10% of the population is registered to play the game.

"Our assistant coach, who used to play for Fiji, was telling me when the team play people living in the interior of the country will put a television in the back of their car, drive up a hill, get the antenna out and hook-up the TV to the car battery to watch the rugby," Gollings added.

"That shows how passionate they are about the team - the nation's spirits are lifted when the Fiji team play."

The Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham begin on 28 July and run until 8 August.