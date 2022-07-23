Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Garry Hood was due to compete in the Para lawn bowls, 28 years after first competing in the Games

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August

Para-bowler Garry Hood has been expelled from Scotland's Commonwealth Games team after a Facebook post about politicians Rishi Sunak and Humza Yousaf.

Hood, 61, was due to take part in the men's pairs at Birmingham 2022, with his first match on Friday.

However, the Ayrshire player - who first competed in the Games in Victoria in 1994 before suffering serious illness - will not travel to Leamington Spa following his suspension by Bowls Scotland last week.

Hood has appealed against the decision to ban him for three months - ending his season at all levels - and obligate him to take an education programme before returning to the green.

That process is ongoing but, regardless of the outcome, he will not compete in the Games.

Bowls Scotland said it was "working to investigate the issue further" but would not make further comment at this time.

Commonwealth Games Scotland has backed the decision, with the body "very firm in our belief that there is no room for racism in our team, in sport or in our society".

It added in a statement: "We require - and expect - all members of the team to positively represent Scotland and as such adhere to our Team Member Agreement and Team Respect Policy."

The decision has cost Hood the chance to return to the Games 28 years on from his debut appearance, and after an 11-month stay in hospital.

In 2015, he was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome, a rare condition that affects the nerves and causes muscle weakness and numbness, and which left him paralysed for nearly 11 months and on life support.

He recovered to the point where he can walk with a stick again and was confirmed as part of the Scotland team in February. However, his place alongside Kevin Wallace in the pairs will now be filled by a late replacement.

Hood told BBC Scotland the decision was "shocking" and that "the crime doesn't come close to the punishment".

"I've appealed the process used and I'm confident there are major flaws in the process," he added. "I'm hoping my appeal will reveal the truth behind this appalling decision.

"I wish Kevin and the rest of the team all the very best in their quest for medals."