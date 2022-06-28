Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Will Perry competed for Great Britain for the first time at the 2021 European Championships

Para swimmer Will Perry is relishing the prospect of spending time with able-bodied team-mates at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The 21-year-old will compete for England in the 50m freestyle.

"I'm really looking forward to competing alongside obviously my Para team-mates, but also the able-bodied ones," he told BBC Radio Northampton.

"We never get the chance to do that in normal competition, whether that be Worlds or Paralympics."

He continued: "I know I'll learn from them, and I'm sure they'll learn a great deal from us as well, seeing how we function and work as a team.

"Inclusion is something I've been campaigning for for the last eight months and to compete in a team where we're all as one is just a dream."

Perry set a British 100m breaststroke record of 1 minute 26.32 seconds at the recent World Para Swimming Championships in Madeira, but has changed event for this summer's Games in Birmingham.

"It was a record I'd been chasing for years," he said.

"The focus at the Worlds for me was the 100m breaststroke, but now my event at the Commonwealths is the 50 freestyle so that's changing everything round.

"It's a new type of training, much more speed, much more power work, lots of gym as well and mobility work."

Perry has a common form of dwarfism called achondroplasia and earlier this year spoke out publicly about abuse directed at him in the past.

He received widespread support for his cause but is now happy to have the emphasis on sport, and believes the new Sandwell Aquatics Centre will prove to be a "fast pool".

"There are fast and slow pools, I don't know how it works, but the Birmingham one is a fast one and we're excited about that," he said.

"Maisie [Summers-Newton] was lucky enough to be there at the opening, I believe we were the first swimmers to actually swim in the pool. It's a fantastic facility, so hopefully we should have some really fantastic racing."

Perry added: "Obviously we had Paralympics and Europeans last year and Worlds and Commonwealths this year, so it's a busy couple of years and for me this ticks off the last big competition to take part in, so I'm very excited, and especially being a home Games."