Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

BBC Sport's coverage of the Commonwealth Games will come from a studio in Birmingham's Centenary Square.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July-8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app

BBC Sport will show more than 200 hours of action, across up to 11 live streams, to provide comprehensive coverage of July's Commonwealth Games.

Max Whitlock, who has won four Commonwealth golds alongside his three Olympic gymnastic titles, will join the team of expert analysts.

BBC Radio 5 Live and Radio 5 Sports Extra will host live commentary on athletics, swimming, netball, cricket and boxing from Birmingham.

The Games begin on 28 July.

They close 11 days later on Monday, 8 August, bringing to an end the first Games on UK soil since Glasgow 2014.

All the drama and excitement will broadcast across BBC One, BBC Two and BBC Three, with more live action available on the BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and Red Button.

Whitlock will be joined by fellow Commonwealth gold medallist Beth Tweddle in providing insight into the gymnastics while Olympic gold medallists Michael Johnson, Denise Lewis and Jess Ennis-Hill will be part of a star-studded punditry line-up for the athletics.

Sir Chris Hoy will help cover the cycling, Rebecca Adlington, Ellie Simmonds and Mark Foster will be at Sandwell Aquatics Centre for the swimming and Ama Agbeze, who captained England to gold four years ago, will analyse the netball action.

Daily live TV coverage will be led by Hazel Irvine, Clare Balding, Gabby Logan, Jason Mohammad, Holly Hamilton and Ayo Akinwolere from a studio in Birmingham's Centenary Square.

Local reggae band Friendly Fire Band will provide the soundtrack to BBC Sport's coverage with "It's a Brum Ting", a song commissioned as part of the Birmingham 2022 Festival.

In the build-up to the Games, Radio 5 Live will launch a series called Denise Lewis: On a Mission in which the former heptathlete will meet inspiring people from the city.