Reid claimed Northern Ireland's first athletics medal in 28 years at the 2018 Games

Sprinter Leon Reid has been included in Northern Ireland's 15-strong athletics team for this summer's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The 2018 bronze medallist was cleared to continue international competition following a criminal conviction in February.

He joins fellow Olympians Ciara Mageean, Eilish Flanagan, Kevin Seaward, Stephen Scullion and Paul Pollock on the panel.

The Games begin on 28 July.

Heptathlete Kate O'Connor will make her second Commonwealths appearance having finished eighth as a 17-year-old on the Gold Coast four years ago, and will be joined in the event by compatriot Anna McCauley.

New Northern Ireland 10,000m record holder Hannah Irwin and World Under-20 high jump silver medallist Sommer Lecky are among an impressive young contingent to have made the squad.

Para-sprinter Eve Walsh-Dann, pole vaulter Ellie McCartney, 100m hurdler Megan Marrs, long-distance runner Roisin Flanagan and T54 Marathon Para-athlete Mark Millar complete the panel.

Field event competitors Dempsey McGuigan and John Kelly are among those to miss out.

Reid, 27, won Northern Ireland's first athletics medal in 28 years when he claimed an impressive bronze in the 200m four years ago before reaching the semi-finals of last year's delayed Olympics in Tokyo.

Earlier this year he was given a suspended sentence and 220 hours of unpaid work after he was one of 18 men charged with drugs and firearms offences, all of which he denied.

Last month Athletics Ireland indicated their intention to recommend Reid should continue to receive international funding given he has achieved international carding criteria.

Marathon runner Seaward comfortably achieved Athletics NI's consideration standard of 2:13.00 while Scullion and Belfast Marathon winner Pollock have received the nod to join their Olympic team-mate in Birmingham.

Northern Ireland Athletics squad for 2022 Commonwealth Games

Eilish Flanagan, Roisin Flanagan, Hannah Irwin, Sommer Lecky, Ciara Mageean, Megan Marrs, Anna McCauley, Ellie McCartney, Mark Millar, Kate O'Connor, Paul Pollock, Leon Reid, Kevin Seaward, Stephen Scullion, Eve Walsh-Dann.