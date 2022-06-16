Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Grace Reid is back for her fourth Commonwealth Games after winning first Scotland's diving gold for 60 years at Gold Coast 2018

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app

Duncan Scott has been named in Scotland's 31-strong aquatics team for the Commonwealth Games despite pulling out of this week's World Championships after issues in his Covid-19 recovery.

The 25-year-old won six medals at Gold Coast 2018 and is one of Scotland's main hopes in Birmingham, where the swimming events start on 28 July.

Fellow Olympic gold medallist Kathleen Dawson misses out with a back injury.

Sixteen debutants join the likes of Scott and diving champion Grace Reid.

Holly McGill, 16, is the youngest athlete named by Scotland so far for Birmingham 2022.

Ross Murdoch, Mark Szaranek and Stephen Milne - all medallists at Gold Coast 2018 - go in their third Games while Reid and Craig McNally compete in their fourth.

Reid won the 1m springboard event to claim Scotland's first-ever Commonwealth female diving gold four years ago. She joins James Heatly, Gemma McArthur and four newcomers in the diving contingent.

In the Para-swimming events, Toni Shaw returns aims for a first Commonwealth medal after winning bronze in the 400m freestyle S9 at last year's Tokyo Paralympics, while world butterfly S12 world champion and triple Paralympic medallist Stephen Clegg makes his Commonwealth debut.

The Swimming and Para-swimming competitions run from 29 July to 3 August and diving from 4-8 August.

Kara Hanlon, one of the swimming debutants, said: "I couldn't be more proud to represent the Western Isles on Team Scotland and I think I will be the first swimmer to have made the team.

"So it's a massive achievement for me and for them and I'll see how far I can get."

Ally Whike, Scotland's aquatics team leader, said: "With 60% (of the team) competing at the Games for the first time, there is an excellent blend of newcomers and experienced campaigners."

Scotland's aquatics team

Swimming & Para-Swimming: Craig Benson , Tain Bruce , Oliver Carter , Stephen Clegg, Evie Davis , Sanuel Downie, Scott Gibson, Archie Goodburn, Kara Hanlon, Lucy Hope, Evan Jones, Abby Kane, Keanna MacInnes, Holly McGill, Craig McNally, Stephen Milne, Ross Murdoch, Emma Russell, Duncan Scott, Katie Shanahan, Toni Shaw, Mark Szaranek, Martyn Walton, Cassie Wild-Richards

Diving: Ross Beattie, Cameron Gammage, James Heatly, Clara Kerr, Gemma McArthur, Angus Menmuir , Grace Reid