Kirsty Gilmour and Micky Yule are among the latest group of athletes named by Team Scotland for this year's Commonwealth Games.

Badminton's Gilmour, 28, will go to her fourth Games in Birmingham after silver and bronze medal wins in 2014 and 2018.

Paralympic powerlifting bronze medallist Yule, 43, completes in a third Commonwealths.

Glasgow 2014 gold medallists Sarah Adlington and Chris Sherrington are among the 11 judoka announced.

The remaining nine judoka will make their Commonwealth Games debut as the sport returns to the programme after not being included at Gold Coast 2018.

In squash, Alan Clyne makes a fourth Commonwealth Games appearance, while it's a third for Greg Lobban and Lisa Aitken. Claire Maxwell captains the netball team and is set to appear at a third Games.

Latest Team Scotland members announced

Badminton: Alexander Dunn, Kirsty Gilmour, Christopher Grimley, Matthew Grimley, Adam Hall, Julie MacPherson, Eleanor O'Donnell, Callum Smith, Ciara Torrance

Boxing: Sam Hickey, Tyler Jolly, Sean Lazzerini, Reese Lynch, Matthew McHale, Lennon Mulligan, Stephen Newns, Megan Reid

Judo: Sarah Adlington, Finlay Allan, David Ferguson, Kirsty Marsh, Dylan Munro, Billy Rodman, Christopher Sherrington, Alexander Short, Rachel Tytler, Malin Wilson, Hannah Wood

Netball: Emma Barrie, Kelly Boyle, Iona Christian, Rachel Conway, Lynsey Gallagher, Beth Goodwin, Hannah Leighton, Sarah MacPhail, Claire Maxwell, Niamh McCall, Emily Nicholl, Lauren Tait

Para-Powerlifitng: Micky Yule

Squash: Georgia Adderley, Lisa Aitken, Alan Clyne, Douglas Kempsell, Greg Lobban, Rory Stewart

Triathlon: Sophia Green, Cameron Main, Grant Sheldon